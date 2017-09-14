Phillips, Burnes stood out among Milwaukee Brewers prospects

The Milwaukee Brewers are reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday, FOX Sports Wisconsin took a closer look at some specific young players -- as well as noting others who were stepping up -- measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

For our 20th and final edition of this year's Young Brewers Tracker, we offer our MVPs for the Brewers' minor-league teams as well as some notable players. For our purposes, we'll limit our picks to players who might still be considered a prospect.