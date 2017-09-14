Phillips, Burnes stood out among Milwaukee Brewers prospects
Player of the Year: OF Brett Phillips, Colorado Springs
Pitcher of the Year: RHP Corbin Burnes (4th round, 2016), Carolina/Biloxi
OTHER NOTABLES
Lewis Brinson, OF, Colorado Springs
Bubba Derby, RHP, Biloxi/Colorado Springs
Mauricio Dubon, 2b, Biloxi/Colorado Springs
Lucas Erceg (2nd round, 2016), 3b, Carolina
Jake Gatewood (1st round comp., 2014), 3b, Carolina/Biloxi
K.J. Harrison (3rd round, 2017), C/DH, Helena
Monte Harrison (2nd round, 2014), OF, Wisconsin/Carolina
Keston Hiura (1st round, 2017), 2b/DH, AZL Brewers/Wisconsin
Taylor Jungmann (1st round, 2011), RHP, Biloxi/Colorado Springs
Tristen Lutz (1st round comp., 2017), OF, AZL Brewers/Helena
Freddy Peralta, RHP, Carolina/Biloxi
Nick Ramirez (4th round, 2011), LHP, Biloxi
Tony Stokes Jr. (4th round, 2014), OF, Carolina/Biloxi
Wei-Chung Wang, LHP, Colorado Springs
Jordan Yamamoto (12th round, 2014), RHP, Carolina
