Orlando Arcia (⬆ UP)

On May 17, Arcia struck out once and went 0 for 4 to lower his average to .208. Exactly seven weeks later, Arcia’s average stands at .295 -- and growing. He hit .326/.370/.478 in June and is off to another hot start in July, tallying nine hits in 15 at-bats (.600 average) with an RBI in all four games this month. He also made headlines around MLB when he scored from first base on a ball that didn't leave the infield. Incredible!