Bernie Brewer’s stock rising as Milwaukee leads MLB in home runs

Every Wednesday, FOX Sports Wisconsin takes a look at which athletes’ stock is trending up and whose is trending down.
In other words, who is heating up and who is cooling off.
With that in mind, let’s take stock of the current Wisconsin sports scene.
Giannis Antetokounmpo (↑ UP)
No one, at least no one outside of Wisconsin, really expected the Bucks to steal a game in Toronto. But they did. Antetokounmpo scored 28 and 24 points in the first two games, respectively, and his 15 rebounds and seven assists led the team in Game 2. He’s doing everything the Bucks need to pull out a surprise series win over the Raptors.
John E. SokolowskiJohn E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Spo
Bernie Brewer (↑ UP)
Bernie Brewer might have to cancel his gym membership, because he’s getting all the exercise he needs at work. Milwaukee ranks first in the major leagues with 27 home runs, thanks to a league-leading seven from Eric Thames. The Brewers’ offense has scored 72 runs in 15 games and has a .477 slugging percentage, both league highs.
Getty ImagesMike McGinnis
Greg Monroe (↑ UP)
For a guy who has never played a postseason game in his career, Monroe didn’t shy away from the big moments in Toronto. He has scored a combined 32 points and grabbed 19 rebounds in two games, including a double-double in Game 1. The veteran big man has outperformed Raptors starter Jonas Valanciunas, who has been held to 19 points and 19 rebounds in the series.
USA TODAY SportsJeremy Brevard
Jimmy Nelson (↓ DOWN)
Nelson had two solid starts to begin the year, but he found his first clunker against the Cubs on Tuesday night. Chicago rallied to score seven runs in 5 1/3 innings off Nelson, who had an early 5-0 Brewers lead heading into the bottom of the third. Nelson wasn’t credited with the loss, however, so he still claims a perfect 1-0 record.
David KohlDavid Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Thames (↑ UP)
If we had a physical graph to show the weekly stock report, Thames would force us to change the scale. Because his production in 2017 is off the charts. He leads the big leagues in home runs (7), runs (17), total bases (47), slugging percentage (1.000) and is second with a .426 batting average. Whew! We need to catch our breath.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved.AP
Jonathan Villar (↓ DOWN)
Since his two-hit effort in Toronto last Wednesday, Villar has only one hit in his last 21 at-bats. He struck out eight times and posted a .048/.200/.095 stat line in that same time span. When he is on base, though, Villar is up to his usual tricks: He stole three bases in a 10-4 win over the Reds on Friday.