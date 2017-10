Mr. Unexpected - pitcher: Corey Knebel

Expecting Knebel to develop into a dominant closer for Milwaukee in 2017 would have seemed like pure folly this past offseason. After all, he was coming off a year in which he split time between Triple-A and the majors and had a 4.68 ERA and 1.469 WHIP in 32 2/3 innings with the Brewers. Plus, Milwaukee had signed Neftali Feliz in the offseason and made him the closer. But it was apparent quickly that Feliz wasn't the man for the job and Knebel stepped in and flourished -- which is an understatement. Knebel finished with a 1.78 ERA, 1.158 WHIP (allowing just 5.7 hits per 9 innings) with 39 saves and 126 strikeouts in 76 innings, his rate of 14.9 K/9 the best in Brewers franchise history.