Rashad Vaughn, Bucks guard (↑ UP)

Vaughn struggled to maintain consistent playing time over his first two seasons as he hasn't been the scorer he displayed in one year at UNLV. Maybe that's all about to change for the former first-round pick, who just turned 21 in August. In Milwaukee's preseason opener, Vaughn scored 20 points in 20 minutes of action, making 8 of 18 shots, including 3 of 8 from 3, while also collecting three steals. No one is expecting Vaughn to suddenly be a 20-point-a-game scorer, but if he can become a viable scoring threat, the Bucks become even that much more dangerous.