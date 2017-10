Nigel Hayes and Bronson Koenig, former Badgers (-- > EVEN)

Two key players from the past four Wisconsin NCAA tournament teams are both on NBA rosters in training camp. That's the good news. Hayes is averaging just 1.5 points in 7.5 minutes of action for the New York Knicks in four preseason games. Still, that's better than Koenig, who has played all of one minute. Both seem ticketed for possible G League roster spots, although that would at least keep them in the NBA conversation.