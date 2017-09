Stephen Vogt, Brewers catcher (↑ UP)

Vogt rapped three doubles in Tuesday's 7-6 win over Cincinnati and made a nice tag at the plate in the second inning -- which turned out to be a key play since Milwaukee won by just one run. Vogt has been a nice pickup for the Brewers. He also hit a homer last week as he went 5 for 15 (.333) with three runs, and overall in 41 games with Milwaukee is batting .257 with a .524 slugging percentage.