Meet the 2017 Milwaukee Brewers

Opening Day has arrived, and Milwaukee takes on Colorado with a roster that features several new faces along with plenty of familiar ones. FOX Sports Wisconsin gives you a look at each player on the Brewers roster.
USA TODAY SportsKevin Jairaj
1B Jesus Aguilar
2016 Stats: .000 BA, .000 OBP, .000 SLG, 9 G, 6 AB, 0 H, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K, -0.2 WAR Outlook: Aguilar had a fantastic spring, posting a .452/.521/1.378 slash line with seven home runs. He has just 64 major-league plate appearances (all with Cleveland) to his name, but Aguilar mashed his way onto the Opening Day roster.
USA TODAY SportsBenny Sieu
RHP Chase Anderson
2016 Stats: 9-11. 4.39 ERA, 31 G, 151 1/3 IP, 120 K, 53 BB, 1.371 WHIP Outlook: Anderson improved after the All-Star break last season, posting a 3.02 ERA in 14 games (13 starts). If he can sustain his second-half form, Anderson could be a valuable starter, but after posting a 4.30ish ERA in back-to-back seasons, it's unclear if that improvement is sustainable.
USA TODAY SportsMatt Kartozian
SS Orlando Arcia
2016 Stats: .219 BA, .273 OBP, .358 SLG, 55 G, 201 AB, 44 H, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 15 BB, 47 K, -0.2 WAR Outlook: After being called up last August, Arcia's numbers crept up towards the end of the season. He hit .245 with a .406 slugging percentage after Sept. 1. While improvement is expected at the plate, the 22-year-old is already considered a plus defender despite his limited major-league experience.
USA TODAY SportsRick Scuteri
C Jett Bandy
2016 Stats: .234 BA, .281 OBP, .392 SLG, 70 G, 209 AB, 49 H, 8 HR, 25 RBI, 11 BB, 38 K, 1.0 WAR Outlook: Acquired from the Angels in the offseason, Bandy will split time with Manny Pina to start the season, while Andrew Susac nurses an injury. He had a forgettable spring at the plate, but showed off some solid defensive chops.
USA TODAY SportsJoe Camporeale
RHP Jacob Barnes
2016 Stats: 0-1, 1 save, 2.70 ERA, 27 G, 26 2/3 IP, 26 K, 6 BB, 1.125 WHIP Outlook: After a solid rookie campaign, manager Craig Counsell has been optimistic about Barnes' future this spring, and said he'd like to get the soon-to-be 27-year-old more involved in his second season with the Brewers. Barnes struggled in spring training, though, allowing 18 hits and 14 runs (13 earned) in just nine innings of work.
USA TODAY SportsAllan Henry
OF Ryan Braun
2016 Stats: .305 BA, .365 OBP, .538 SLG, 135 G, 511 AB, 156 H, 30 HR, 91 RBI, 46 BB, 98 K, 4.4 WAR Outlook: The Brewers' elder statesman (at 33) looked like the Braun of old last season, finishing above .300 and hitting 30 home runs, the first time he's done either since 2012. There's no reason to believe Braun will take a step back this season.
USA TODAY SportsRick Scuteri
OF Keon Broxton
2016 Stats: .242 BA, .354 OBP, .430 SLG, 75 G, 207 AB, 50 H, 9 HR, 19 RBI, 36 BB, 88 K, 2.1 WAR Outlook: Broxton appeared to be acclimating at the plate towards the end of last season, going on a 13-game tear during the last month of the regular season and hitting .311 with three home runs over that span. The early returns suggest that it might not have been a fluke. Broxton hit .317/.386/.500 in spring training as he fended off younger competition for the starting center field job.
USA TODAY SportsRick Scuteri
RHP Zach Davies
2016 Stats: 11-7, 3.97 ERA, 28 G, 163 1/3 IP, 135 K, 38 BB, 1.249 WHIP Outlook: The 24-year-old Davies established himself as a solid starter last season in his first full year in the majors. Davies makes his first Opening Day roster in 2017 as Milwaukee's No. 2 starter.
USA TODAY SportsMatt Kartozian
RHP Neftali Feliz
2016 Stats: 4-2, 2 saves, 3.52 ERA, 62 G, 53 2/3 IP, 61 K, 21 BB, 1.137 WHIP Outlook: The Brewers needed a closer after dealing away Jeremy Jeffress at last year's trade deadline and Tyler Thornburg in the offseason, and it looks like Feliz will get first crack at the job. Felix has 99 career saves, including 72 for Texas in 2010-11.
USA TODAY SportsRick Scuteri
RHP Junior Guerra
2016 Stats: 9-3, 2.81 ERA, 20 G, 121 2/3 IP, 100 K, 17 BB, 1.126 WHIP Outlook: After Guerra's surprising breakout in 2016 he was tabbed the Brewers' Opening Day starter.. Guerra's lethal split-finger fastball should be just as effective in 2017.
USA TODAY SportsJoe Camporeale
RHP Jared Hughes
2016 Stats: 1-1, 3.03 ERA, 67 G, 59 1/3 IP, 34 K, 22 BB, 1.416 WHIP Outlook: An unexpected addition to the 25-man roster was Hughes, who had six solid seasons with Pittsburgh before being released by the Pirates late last week. Milwaukee opted for Hughes, who has a career 2.82 ERA and 1.280 WHIP in 313 games over Tyler Cravy and Rob Scahil.
USA TODAY SportsCharles LeClaire
RHP Taylor Jungmann
2016 Stats: 0-5, 7.76 ERA, 8 G, 26 2/3 IP, 18 K, 17 BB, 1.763 WHIP Outlook: Once expected to fill a key role in the Brewers' starting rotation, a disastrous start to the 2016 season resulted in a trip back to the minors, ending up back in Double-A. Remaking himself into a reliever, Jungmann allowed just nine hits and two runs while striking out 14 in 14 2/3 innings this spring.
USA TODAY SportsPatrick Gorski
RHP Corey Knebel
2016 Stats: 1-4, 4.68 ERA, 35 G, 32 2/3 IP, 38 K, 16 BB, 1.469 WHIP Outlook: Knebel impressed in nine spring appearances, allowing eight hits in 10 innings pitched. But it's the strikeouts -- all 17 of them -- that have him poised to command a bigger role in a new-look bullpen. Knebel has struck out 10.5 batters per nine innings over his 91-game major-league career (83 of which have been with Milwaukee over the past two seasons).
USA TODAY SportsCharles LeClaire
RHP Jhan Marinez
2016 Stats: 0-1, 3.18 ERA, 46 G, 62 1/3 IP, 50 K, 21 BB, 1.332 WHIP Outlook: After becoming a valuable member of the bullpen last season Marinez was named to his first Opening Day roster. He should once again take on the role of middle reliever for the Brewers.
USA TODAY SportsCharles LeClaire
LHP Tommy Milone
2016 Stats: 3-5, 5.71 ERA, 19 G, 69 1/3 IP, 49 K, 22 BB, 1.529 WHIP Outlook: Milone might not have much experience in the bullpen -- 118 of his 129 MLB games have come as a starter -- but he's struggled in even that role this spring. However, Milone is the only lefty on Milwaukee's staff, starters included, after Brent Suter was sent down.
USA TODAY SportsBruce Kluckhohn
RHP Jimmy Nelson
2016 Stats: 8-16, 4.62 ERA, 32 G, 179 1/3 IP, 140 K, 86 BB, 1.517 WHIP Outlook: The final member of the starting rotation, Nelson fizzled out in the second half last season after maintaining a 3.42 ERA through the end of July. Nelson has been productive in the past, and if he can bounce back this season the Brewers should have another reliable arm to work with.
USA TODAY SportsRick Scuteri
OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis
2016 Stats: .209 BA, .324 OBP, .385 SLG, 125 G, 335 AB, 70 H, 13 HR, 44 RBI, 56 BB, 133 K, 0.6 WAR Outlook: After a solid spring training, Nieuwenhuis will be Milwaukee's fourth outfielder. The veteran can play all three outfield positions. He's also the only left-handed hitter among Milwaukee's outfielders and one of just four position players on the Brewers who can bat from the left side.
USA TODAY SportsBenny Sieu
RHP Wily Peralta
2016 Stats: 7-11, 4.86 ERA, 127 2/3 IP, 93 K, 42 BB, 1.527 WHIP Outlook: Peralta improved as the season went along last year, going from a 7.40 ERA at the end of April to a somewhat respectable 4.86 by the end. The Brewers are still looking for him to recapture his 2014 form, when Peralta won 17 games with a 3.53 ERA. He's largely delivered this spring, posting a 0.71 ERA through 12 2/3 innings and allowing just seven hits.
USA TODAY SportsJoe Camporeale
UT Hernan Perez
2016 Stats: .272 BA, .302 OBP, .428 SLG, 123 G, 404 AB, 110 H, 13 HR, 56 RBI, 18 BB, 94 K, 2.0 WAR Outlook: Perez played six positions in 2016, and should be Brewers' jack of all trades again this season. An effective hitter in spring training, Craig Counsell should find plenty of opportunities to slot Perez into the lineup this season.
USA TODAY SportsJoe Camporeale
C Manny Pina
2016 Stats: .254 BA, .346 OBP, .394 SLG, 33 G, 71 AB, 18 H, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 10 BB, 15 K, -0.1 WAR Outlook: Craig Counsell has made it clear that there's not going to be too much of a rhythm to the way he uses Pina and Bandy. Regardless, Pina had a big spring, hitting .396 with four home runs.
USA TODAY SportsJoe Camporeale
OF Domingo Santana
2016 Stats: .245 BA, .345 OBP, .447 SLG, 77 G, 246 AB, 63 H, 11 HR, 32 RBI, 32 BB, 91 K, -0.2 WAR Outlook: After an injury-plagued 2016 season, Santana will look to bounce back after putting together a solid stat line. He should be the Brewers' everyday right fielder this season, and after improving at the plate after the break last season, is in line for at least 20 home runs while batting in the middle of the order.
USA TODAY SportsBenny Sieu
3B Travis Shaw
2016 Stats: .242 BA, .306 OBP, .421 SLG, 145 G, 480 AB, 116 H, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 43 BB, 133 K, 2.2 WAR Outlook: Shaw was acquired from the Red Sox in the Tyler Thornburg trade this offseason, and he looks to anchor third base for the Brewers. He produced in spring training, hitting .351 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 57 at bats.
USA TODAY SportsMatt Kartozian
1B Eric Thames
2016 Stats (KBO): .321 BA, .427 OBP, .679 SLG, 123 G, 436 AB, 140 H, 40 HR, 121 RBI, 74 BB, 103 K Outlook: Thames has had to readjust to life in the majors after spending three seasons in Korea, so his spring training stats aren't particularly notable. He hit 37, 47 and 40 home runs in each of his three seasons overseas, including a 42-dinger campaign in 2015. The conversion rate on KBO home runs isn't very easy to predict, but Thames oozes potential, hence why Milwaukee gave him a three-year contract.
USA TODAY SportsAllan Henry
RHP Carlos Torres
2016 Stats: 3-3, 2.73 ERA, 72 G, 82 1/3 IP, 78 K, 30 BB, 1.514 WHIP Outlook: The steady 34-year-old is coming off one of his best seasons as pro, posting a career-best ERA. Torres had a couple of rough spring training outings to inflate his stats, but the Brewers will rely on him to pick up where he left off last season as a middle-and -late inning option.
USA TODAY SportsTommy Gilligan
2B Jonathan Villar
2016 Stats: .285 BA, .369 OBP, .457 SLG, 156 G, 589 AB, 168 H, 19 HR, 63 RBI, 79 BB, 174 K Outlook: Villar might be the most appealing piece to Brewers fans after he led the majors in stolen bases with 62. Villar moves into a full-time role at second base after playing last season at shortstop and third base.