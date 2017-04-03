Meet the 2017 Milwaukee Brewers

OF Keon Broxton

2016 Stats: .242 BA, .354 OBP, .430 SLG, 75 G, 207 AB, 50 H, 9 HR, 19 RBI, 36 BB, 88 K, 2.1 WAR

Outlook: Broxton appeared to be acclimating at the plate towards the end of last season, going on a 13-game tear during the last month of the regular season and hitting .311 with three home runs over that span. The early returns suggest that it might not have been a fluke. Broxton hit .317/.386/.500 in spring training as he fended off younger competition for the starting center field job.