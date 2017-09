Jeremy Jeffress, Brewers reliever (↑ UP)

There must be something in the water in Milwaukee. Jeffress had another good week with the Brewers -- one run allowed in 3 2/3 innings with six strikeouts -- which is par for the course with him. In 14 games since coming (back) over from Texas, Jeffress has a 2.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings. With the Rangers, he had a 5.31 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and just 29 whiffs in 49 2/3 innings. This is Jeffress' third stint with the Brewers. In 172 career games with the team he has a 2.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 8.09 K/9. In 91 games with other teams (Kansas City, Toronto and Texas), he has a 4.76 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 7.29 K/9.