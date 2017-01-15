Photos of the Week: 1/8/17-1/14/17
Sunday, Jan. 8: Milwaukee Bucks center Greg Monroe steals the ball from Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis. The Bucks lost 107-101.USA TODAY Sports Benny Sieu
Sunday, Jan. 8: Green Bay Packers fullback Aaron Ripkowski celebrates with fans after his touchfown run during the second half of an NFC Wild Card game in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 38-13.Associated Press Mike Roemer
Sunday, Jan. 8: Wisconsin guard Khalil Iverson goes up for a dunk over Purdue guard Ryan Cline in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers lost 66-55.Associated Press Michael Conroy
Sunday, Jan. 8: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates with wide receiver Randall Cobb after throwing a Hail Mary touchdown pass to Cobb during the first half of an NFC Wild Card game in Green Bay, Wis.
Tuesday, Jan. 10: Milwaukee Bucks small forward Michael Beasley shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Beasley scored a season-high 28 points and the Bucks won 109-107.USA TODAY Sports Soobum Im
Wednesday, Jan. 11: Marquette's Sam Hauser (left), Matt Heldt (center) and teammates celebrate the 89-86 overtime victory over Seton Hall in Milwaukee.Associated Press Tom Lynn
Thursday, Jan. 12: Wisconsin Badgers guard Zak Showalter drives past Ohio State Buckeyes guard Kam Williams at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 89-66.USA TODAY Sports Mary Langenfeld