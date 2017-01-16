PHOTOS: Packers vs. Cowboys (NFC Divisional Round)

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half.

AP

Green Bay Packers tight end Richard Rodgers catches a pass for a touchdown behind Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee.

AP AP

Jared Cook catches a 3-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers. Little did he know that this TD grab wouldn't be his most important catch of the game...

Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Packers running back Ty Montgomery finds a hole in the Dallas defense. He rushed for 47 yards and ran in two touchdowns in the win.

Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Hyde celebrates his interception after sniffing out a Dak Prescott screen pass and flipping possession back to Green Bay.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP

Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison points to a Green Bay first down in the second half.

Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers scampers for a gain as Dallas Cowboys' Sean Lee and Anthony Brown attempt to bring him down.

AP

Jared Cook's 35-yard reception with under five seconds left to play on 3rd-and-20 set up a Mason Crosby field goal attempt for the win.

Kevin Jairaj Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Crosby boots his game-winning attempt to try to advance the Packers to the NFC Championship game...

Kevin Jairaj Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

...AND IT'S GOOD!

Kevin Jairaj Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers completed 28 of 43 pass attempts for 356 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-31 win over Dallas.

Matthew Emmons Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Julius Peppers celebrates after beating the Dallas Cowboys. 

AP

