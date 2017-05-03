Cleveland Browns, Dec. 10

Cleveland needed help on both sides of the ball but in the draft the Browns appeared to have bolstered its defense a bit more. The Browns used two of their three first-round picks to shore up a unit that allowed the second-most yards and third-most points last season. Green Bay offensive linemen will have to content with No. 1 overall pick defensive end Myles Garrett, widely considered the top prospect in the 2017 draft class, and potentially defensive tackle Caleb Brantley, a talented player who has off-the-field legal issues (which could have him cut before ever playing a down for Cleveland; if he does play, the Browns got a big talent in the sixth round). Cleveland also picked up versatile safety / linebacker Jabrill Peppers in the first round. Is it enough to stop Rodgers and the Packers? Eh, probably not, but it should be an improvement over 2016 at least.

Picks

Round 1 -- DE Myles Garrett, Texas A&M

Round 1 -- S/LB Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Round 1 -- TE David Njoku, Miami

Round 2 -- QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame

Round 3 -- DT Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte

Round 4 -- CB Howard Wilson, Houston

Round 5 -- OT Roderick Johnson, Florida State

Round 6 -- DT Caleb Brantley, Florida

Round 7 -- K Zane Gonzalez, Arizona State