Round 2: Jordy Nelson (2008)

Green Bay traded out of the first round, getting a second-rounder (No. 36) overall and a fourth-rounder from the New York Jets for the 30th overall pick. The Packers then selected Nelson, which might have seemed a curious choice for a team which had Donald Driver, Greg Jennings and James Jones already on the roster. Nelson would establish himself as a starter in 2011 and become Aaron Rodgers' favorite target. He's had four seasons over of 1,200 yards and three times has recorded double-digit receiving touchdowns, including 15 in 2011 and an NFL-high 14 last season. Nelson had 98 receptions in 2014 then, after missing all of 2015 due to a knee injury, came back and showed no rust, snaring 97 catches. Two-time Pro Bowl tackle Chad Clifton warrants some consideration as well. If not for a neck injury which curtailed his career prematurely, safety Nick Collins could have been the choice, too.

Other notables: Clifton (2000), Randall Cobb (2011), Collins (2005) and Greg Jennings (2006).