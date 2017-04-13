Every team has its share of hits and misses in the NFL Draft and the Green Bay Packers are no exception. What would the perfect Packers draft since 2000 look like -- the best of the best in each round? FOX Sports Wisconsin gives our take below. (Note: only statistics considered are those when played with Green Bay.)
Round 1: Aaron Rodgers (2005)
How do you follow a legend? By becoming one of your own. With Brett Favre under center, Rodgers didn't get much of a chance to play in his first three seasons, but starting in 2008 he was the man. Rodgers has had six 4,000-yard passing seasons since along with 297 touchdowns and only 72 interceptions, and has established himself as one of the best -- if not the best -- quarterback in the NFL and, like Favre, a future Hall of Famer. The Packers have had several good first-round picks (see below), but none have changed or led the franchise like Rodgers.
Other notables: Nick Barnett (2005), Bryan Bulaga (2010), Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (2014), Bubba Franks (2000) and Clay Matthews (2009).
Round 2: Jordy Nelson (2008)
Green Bay traded out of the first round, getting a second-rounder (No. 36) overall and a fourth-rounder from the New York Jets for the 30th overall pick. The Packers then selected Nelson, which might have seemed a curious choice for a team which had Donald Driver, Greg Jennings and James Jones already on the roster. Nelson would establish himself as a starter in 2011 and become Aaron Rodgers' favorite target. He's had four seasons over of 1,200 yards and three times has recorded double-digit receiving touchdowns, including 15 in 2011 and an NFL-high 14 last season. Nelson had 98 receptions in 2014 then, after missing all of 2015 due to a knee injury, came back and showed no rust, snaring 97 catches. Two-time Pro Bowl tackle Chad Clifton warrants some consideration as well. If not for a neck injury which curtailed his career prematurely, safety Nick Collins could have been the choice, too.
Other notables: Clifton (2000), Randall Cobb (2011), Collins (2005) and Greg Jennings (2006).
Round 3: Morgan Burnett (2010)
Green Bay traded up in the third round to select Burnett and he has been (injuries excluded0 a starter ever since, quickly establishing himself as a key cog in the Packers defense. Burnett has had four seasons with 100+ tackles including a career-high 130 in 15 games in 2014 and also had 96 in 13 games in 2013 and 93 in 15 games in 2016. Burnett also has 9 interceptions, 7.5 sacks and 7 forced fumbles in his career. Burnett is so valuable to Green Bay, he was used as hybrid linebacker this past season to best exploit his talents. Like Nick Collins in Round 2, perhaps the choice here would have been tight end Jermichael Finley if not for a career-ending neck injury.
Other notables: Finley (2008), James Jones (2007), Richard Rodgers (2014) and Jason Spitz (2006).
USA TODAY SportsJeff Hanisch
Round 4: Josh Sitton (2008)
Sitton became a starter in 2009 and missed only two games until his departure after the 2015 season. Sitton was a rock at guard -- playing both on the right and left side -- and being named to two Pro Bowls as a Packer. He even moved to left tackle in Green Bay's season finale in 2015 to fill in for an injured David Bahktiari (himself another good fourth-round pick). If you think T.J. Lang is the choice here instead, we have no argument. Emerging Mike Daniels might have a case in a few years, too.
Other notables: Bahktiari (2013), Daniels (2012) and Lang (2009).
USA TODAY SportsJeff Hanisch
Round 5: Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (2000)
This was a tough choice between Gbaja-Biamila and defensive end Aaron Kampman, who recorded 458 tackles and 54 sacks in nine seasons with Green Bay. But the pick here is the defensive end best known as KGB, who spent all nine of his years with the Packers, finishing with 286 tackles, 74.5 sacks -- the most in franchise history, two more than Clay Matthews entering the 2017 season -- and 18 forced fumbles. From 2001-04, Gbaja-Biamila recorded double-digit sacks in each season. He barely missed a fifth time in 2007, his last full season, with 9.5 in 15 games. KGB was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 2013.
Other notables: Micah Hyde (2013), Kampman (2002) and Corey Linsley (2014).
Sporting News via Getty ImagesSporting News via Getty Images
Round 6: Mason Crosby (2007)
Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, Green Bay has selected five kickers in the draft. Crosby clearly was a good choice. He has the most points in the history of the franchise and has made 80.4 percent of his field-goal attempts, including percentages the last three seasons of 81.8, 85.7 and 86.7.
Other notables: James Starks (2010) and Corey Williams (2004).
USA TODAY SportsPat Lovell
Round 7: Mark Tauscher (2000)
With the 224th pick of the 2000 draft, the Packers found their starting right tackle. Tauscher played in all 16 games as a rookie with 14 starts and would start another 118 games through the 2010 season. If you're partial to interior linemen, we'd be OK with center Scott Wells (251st overall pick), who played 111 games with 100 starts for Green Bay and went to the Pro Bowl in 2011, as well.
Other notables: Ryan Taylor (2011) and Wells (2004).