Photos of the Week: 1/22/17-1/28/17

Sunday, Jan. 22: The Atlanta Falcons line up for a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFC championship game.

Associated Press John Bazemore

Sunday, Jan. 22: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers works as Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley defends during the second half of the NFC championship game.

Associated Press John Bazemore

Sunday, Jan. 27: Green Bay Packers players huddle before a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game.

Associated Press David Goldman

Monday, Jan. 23: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after nailing a 3-pointer against the Houston Rockets.

Associated Press Jeffrey Phelps

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Marquette fans storm the court after defeating top-ranked Villanova in Milwaukee. Marquette won 74-72.

Associated Press Tom Lynn

Tuesday, Jan. 24: Wisconsin coach Greg Gard watches as his team plays Penn State during the second half in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 82-55.

Associated Press Andy Manis

Wednesday, Jan. 25: The Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe and the Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel dive for a loose ball during the second half in Milwaukee. Monroe scored a season-high 28 points in the 114-109 loss.

Associated Press Jeffrey Phelps

Friday, Jan. 27: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fades away and sinks a jumper in a crowd of Toronto Raptors defenders. The Bucks lost 102-86.

USA TODAY Sports Nick Turchiaro

Saturday, Jan. 29: Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova battles Jaylen Brown for the basketball in an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.

Associated Press Jeffrey Phelps

Saturday, Jan. 29: Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Steve Wojciechowski talks over things with his team towards the end of a 79-78 loss to the Providence Friars.

USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch

