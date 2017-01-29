Photos of the Week: 1/22/17-1/28/17
Sunday, Jan. 22: The Atlanta Falcons line up for a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of the NFC championship game.Associated Press John Bazemore
Sunday, Jan. 22: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers works as Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley defends during the second half of the NFC championship game.Associated Press John Bazemore
Sunday, Jan. 27: Green Bay Packers players huddle before a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC championship game.Associated Press David Goldman
Monday, Jan. 23: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after nailing a 3-pointer against the Houston Rockets.Associated Press Jeffrey Phelps
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Marquette fans storm the court after defeating top-ranked Villanova in Milwaukee. Marquette won 74-72.Associated Press Tom Lynn
Tuesday, Jan. 24: Wisconsin coach Greg Gard watches as his team plays Penn State during the second half in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin won 82-55.Associated Press Andy Manis
Wednesday, Jan. 25: The Milwaukee Bucks' Greg Monroe and the Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel dive for a loose ball during the second half in Milwaukee. Monroe scored a season-high 28 points in the 114-109 loss.Associated Press Jeffrey Phelps
Friday, Jan. 27: Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fades away and sinks a jumper in a crowd of Toronto Raptors defenders. The Bucks lost 102-86.USA TODAY Sports Nick Turchiaro
Saturday, Jan. 29: Milwaukee Bucks guard Matthew Dellavedova battles Jaylen Brown for the basketball in an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.Associated Press Jeffrey Phelps
Saturday, Jan. 29: Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Steve Wojciechowski talks over things with his team towards the end of a 79-78 loss to the Providence Friars.USA TODAY Sports Jeff Hanisch