Green Bay Packers 2017 NFL Draft capsules

Capsules and quotes about each player in the 2017 NFL Draft class of the Green Bay Packers.
2nd round: Kevin King, CB, Washington
Three-year starter, the last two at cornerback after beginning as a safety. …. In 2016 had 44 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. . . . Honorable mention all-Pac-12 the past two seasons. … At 6-foot-3, tied for the tallest cornerback available in the draft. … Director of football operations Eliot Wolf: "He's a really versatile guy. Played safety, in the slot, outside. We see him being able to do a lot of different things." More on King
3rd round: Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State
Led the Wolfpack in tackles in 2016 as a redshirt junior with 106. Also had four tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass breakups. … As a freshman had four interceptions and seven PBUs. … Director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst: "He’s a very good tackler, in space and in the box. He’ll shoot the gap and take on the big guys inside. He has no problem doing that. With Josh, the versatility, that’s exciting for us, the ability to do so many different things." More on Jones
3rd round: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn
Three-year starter. …. In 2016 as a senior had 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries and was named a second-team All-American. …. Had a combined 11 TFL and 5.5 sacks as a sophomore and junior. … General manager Ted Thompson: "He has good size but he’s also tremendously quick and explosive at the line of scrimmage. He has natural hand-use that’s hard to teach. He’s been a good player, very much recommended by the staff there. We were surprised and elated that he was available at the time we picked him." More on Adams
4th round: Vince Biegel, OLB, Wisconsin
Tied a school record by playing in 54 games. … Had 21.5 sacks, which ranks seventh in Wisconsin history. … Limited by a foot injury as a senior, had four sacks. … From 2014-15 had 30 1/2 tackles for loss and 15 1/2 sacks. Senior personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith: "He’s a tenacious player. You can tell his passion for the game. He checks all the boxes – his makeup, his personality, how he goes about being a professional." More on Biegel
4th round: Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU
Four-year starter. …. Finished with 3,901 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns. … Averaged 137.5 rushing yards per game as a senior, the fifth-highest average in FBS. … Director of college scouting Jon-Eric Sullivan: "Very tough, very aggressive, downhill runner, strong and can break tackles. He's built to last. We think he can wear down defenses when the elements turn for the worst." More on Williams
5th round: DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue
Three-year starter. … Named second-team all-Big Ten as a senior. … In 2016, had 49 receptions for 951 yard with 10 touchdowns. … As a junior recorded 48 catches for 700 yards with five TDs. … Director of football operations Eliot Wolf: "He’s got excellent hands. Good speed, got behind defenders. He ran about a 4.5 but plays much faster than that. Really the size and strength were something that stood out to us." More on Yancey
5th round: Aaron Jones, RB, UTEP
Three-year starter. …. UTEP's all-time leading rusher with 4,114 yards. … In 2016, led Conference USA with 1,773 rushing yards. His 17 rushing touchdowns were tied for second in the conference. … First-team all-Conference USA as a senior. … Had 17 games with 100+ rushing yards, a school record. … Director of football operations Eliot Wolf: "He's really productive, tons of speed, shifty, can plant that one foot and get upfield." More on Jones
6th round: Kofi Amichia, OG, South Florida
Started 25 straight games at left tackle, but expect to play guard in the NFL. … First-team all-American Athletic Conference as a senior. … Amichia: "My athleticism and my quickness off the ball, and my suddenness off the ball are definitely my strongest attributes." More on Amichia
7th round: Devante Mays, RB, Utah State
Transferrred to Utah State from a junior college. … In two years with the Aggies, rushed for 1,225 yards and 12 touchdowns. … Was limited to just six games as a senior due to injuries. … Mays: "I think the injury knocked me off a lot of people’s radar, and I was never able to show everyone what I can do." More on Mays
7th round: Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU
Two-year starter who led LSU in receptions both seasons. … As a junior in 2016 had 41 catches for 593 yards with three touchdowns. … As a sophomore had 43 receptions for 698 yards and six TDs. … Named to all-SEEC freshman team in 2014. … General manager Ted Thompson: "Malachi is kind of a home run hitter, a post-corner type receiver. Good player." More on Dupre