Green Bay Packers 2017 NFL Draft capsules

3rd round: Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State

Led the Wolfpack in tackles in 2016 as a redshirt junior with 106. Also had four tackles for loss, three interceptions and eight pass breakups. … As a freshman had four interceptions and seven PBUs. … Director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst: "He’s a very good tackler, in space and in the box. He’ll shoot the gap and take on the big guys inside. He has no problem doing that. With Josh, the versatility, that’s exciting for us, the ability to do so many different things." More on Jones