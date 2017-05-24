We don't know how long this is going to last but we're going to enjoy the ride. #NerdPower continued last week as in five games Sogard was 5 for 12 with five walks, giving him a tidy slash line of .417/.588/.500.
Jonathan Villar (↑ UP)
It's been a struggle for Villar this season, but this past week he batted .333 (5 for 15) and stole four bases -- upping his season total to 12 -- including three against Toronto on Monday. Milwaukee's offense has been doing well this season -- now try to imagine it with Villar getting on base like he did in 2016.
Fans of good early home college basketball games (↑ UP)
The matchups for the 2017 Gavitt Tipoff Games were announced and both Wisconsin and Marquette drew marquee opponents at home. The Badgers will host Xavier, a perennial NCAA tournament team which made the Elite Eight this past year and lost to Wisconsin in the 2015 tourney on a last-second Bronson Koenig 3. Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles will host Purdue, like Xavier a yearly tournament squad which won 27 games in 2016-17. Those games sure beat watching IUPUI.
Kevin King (↓ DOWN)
Don't hate the player, hate the game. King isn't allowed to participate in Green Bay's organized team activities because of an antiquated NFL rule that says players at a college on a quarters system ( hello, Pac-12) -- and thus are still in session until June -- have to stay away. So the rookie cornerback won't be able to participate with his new teammates until June 13, which is the first day of the Packers' mandatory minicamp.
Bronson Koenig (↓ DOWN)
The former Wisconsin Badgers guard had a draft workout with the Bucks last Thursday and promptly injured his ankle. Koenig was probably a longshot to get drafted anyway, but this could limit potential other workouts and, down the line, summer basketball / D-League opportunities.
Vitto Brown and Zak Showalter (↑ UP)
On the flip side of Koenig are two of his fellow former Badgers teammates. Brown had a tryout with the Bucks and Showalter with the Bulls. Now, this by no means equates to either of them being drafted, but it does show that they are on the radar of NBA teams and, thus, have a decent chance to continue playing basketball professionally at some level.
Paolo Espino ( -- > NEUTRAL)
Espino was perhaps the story of the week for the Brewers, the 30-year-old starting pitcher getting called up for his major-league debut and then acquitting himself well against a powerful Chicago Cubs lineup. But Espino got sent out the next day. So he was up, then down. The question is, will we see him again?