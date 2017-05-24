Vitto Brown and Zak Showalter (↑ UP)

On the flip side of Koenig are two of his fellow former Badgers teammates. Brown had a tryout with the Bucks and Showalter with the Bulls. Now, this by no means equates to either of them being drafted, but it does show that they are on the radar of NBA teams and, thus, have a decent chance to continue playing basketball professionally at some level.