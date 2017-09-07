5 behind-the-scenes Packers players to watch in 2017

WR Trevor Davis

Davis outlasted several others in training camp, including a couple of late draft picks, mainly to his ability on special teams. Namely, punt return. While Randall Cobb began camp listed as the No. 1 punt returner, Davis is the one at the top of the depth chart entering the regular season. He definitely flashed in the preseason, averaging 24.4 yards on five returns. No one expects Davis to keep up (the NFL record is 21.5 yards/return and one has had better than 18.7 in five years), but if he can help flip the field for Green Bay and keep them out of bad field position, and perhaps take one to the house, he could really make a big impact on the team even if he never has a reception.