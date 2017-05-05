Green Bay Packers 2017 undrafted free agent capsules

Michael Clark, WR, Marshall

Has played one year of college football after transferring from St. Francis (Pa.), where he played basketball in 2014-15, and then sitting out the required one season. … The last time he played organized football was a freshman in high school. … In 2016, had 37 receptions for a team-high 632 yards with five touchdowns (which was tied for the most on the Thundering Herd). … Listed as 6-7, 212. … Likely will try to be a tight end in the pros.