Green Bay Packers 2017 undrafted free agent capsules

Information on each undrafted player the Green Bay Packers signed after the 2017 NFL Draft
Donatello Brown, CB, Valdosta State
Earned all-conference honors as a senior despite rarely being tested by opposing offenses. … Finished 2016 with 11 tackles, four passes broken up and two interceptions. … As a junior in 2015 had 30 tackles, five PBU and 1.5 tackles for loss. … Participated in the Tropical Bowl, an FBS Division I college football all-star game that showcases the top seniors to NFL scouts and general managers.
Johnathan Calvin, DE/OLB, Mississippi State
Started one season for Mississippi State. … Led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (7.0) in 2016 while recording 55 tackles. … Blocked two kicks as a senior. …. First two years were spent in junior college. … Mississippi State listed him at 6-3, 263 pounds.
Michael Clark, WR, Marshall
Has played one year of college football after transferring from St. Francis (Pa.), where he played basketball in 2014-15, and then sitting out the required one season. … The last time he played organized football was a freshman in high school. … In 2016, had 37 receptions for a team-high 632 yards with five touchdowns (which was tied for the most on the Thundering Herd). … Listed as 6-7, 212. … Likely will try to be a tight end in the pros.
Montay Crockett, WR, Georgia Southern
Played in every game during all four years at Georgia Southern. … As a senior had 24 receptions for 339 yards and a touchdown. … Also averaged 10.4 yards on 12 punt returns and 20.1 yards on 12 kick returns. … Ran a 4.25 in the 40-yard dash at a regional combine in March.
Thomas Evans, OL, Richmond
Started 34 consecutive games for Richmond. … Helped block for three straight 1,000-yard rushers. … Twice named to all-CAA team. … Known as the strongest player in program history, setting team records with a 525-pound bench press and power-cleaning 425 pounds. … In 2013 caught a two-point conversion. … Listed as 6-3, 316 pounds.
Geoff Gray, OL, Manitoba
Named Canada West Outstanding Down Lineman in 2016. … Played in the East-West Shrine Game. … Listed as 6-6, 310 pounds. … Gray is the third Manitoba player to sign with an NFL team in the last 14 years. Last year defensive lineman David Onyemata signed with New Orleans. … Has experience playing three-down football where the defensive linemen line up one yard off the ball. … Never missed a game in his four seasons.
Cody Heiman, ILB, Washburn
Played in 46 games with 36 starts, finishing with 251 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and five interceptions. … As a senior in 2016 had 101 tackles, 7 TFL, 3.5 sacks and two INT. … Led Washbun in tackles as a junior with 79. … Played running back as a freshman and led the team with 426 yards rushing and also had six touchdowns despite starting only two games.
Taysom Hill, QB, BYU
His 9,744 yards of total offense are rank fourth in BYU history. … Leading rushing quarterback in school history with 2,815 yards, which is also fifth-most overall. … In 2016 had 2,323 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 603 rushing yards with eight TDs. … In his five years at BYU, suffered four season-ending injuries, including in 2016 when a strained elbow forced him to miss the Poinsettia Bowl. … Will turn 27 in August. … At BYU's Pro Day ran a 4.4 in the 40, had a 38.5-inch vertical and 10.2-inch broad jump.
Izaah Lunsford, DT, Bowling Green
In only year as a starter, had 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack as a senior. … Rotational lineman his first three years. …. Had 2.5 sacks in 2015. … More of a run stopper than pass rusher. …. Listed at 6-3, 294.
Adam Pankey, OL, West Virginia
Named second-team all-Big 12 as a senior when he played right guard. … Started 12 games at left guard as a junior. … In 2014, was a starter for 13 games at left tackle. … Listed as 6-5, 316.
Aaron Peck, WR, Fresno State
Grabbed 46 receptions for 630 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt senior. … Missed the entire 2015 season due to a foot injury. … As a junior in 2014 had 32 catches for 419 yards, the latter ranking second on the team. … Listed as 6-3, 225. … Teammate of Davante Adams at Fresno State from 2012-13.
Kalif Phillips, RB, UNC-Charlotte
Honorable mentioned all-Conference USA in 2016 after rushing for 907 yards on 189 carries with four touchdowns. … As a junior had 961 yards on 190 carries with five TDs and was named second-team all-CUSA. … Is Charlotte's all-time leading rusher (4,020 yards) and has most rushing touchdowns (41) and overall TDs (43). … Rushed for 1,436 yards as a sophomore, which was in the 49ers' second year in FBS. … Ran just a 4.64 40-yard dash at Pro Day. … Listed at 5-9 3/8, 218.
Lenzy Pipkins, CB, Oklahoma State
Played one year with the Cowboys as a graduate transfer. … had 38 tackles and two pass breakups in 2016. … Previously played 34 games (with 22 starts) at Louisiana Monroe where he had 104 tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven PBU, two interceptions and two sacks.
David Rivers III, CB, Youngstown State
Two-year starter. … Had 33 tackles as a senior. … Three career interceptions. … Listed as 6-1, 188 with a 40 time of 4.47.
Justin Vogel, P, Miami
Named second-team all-ACC as a senior. … Three-year starting punter at Miami. … Averaged career-high 43.8 yards per punt in 2016. … As a senior, 33 of 64 punts were fair caught, 25 landed inside the 20-yard line. … Averaged 42.5 yards per punt as a junior. … Also was kickoff specialist as a sophomore. … Transferred from Florida, walking-on at Miami. … Ran a 4.70 in the 40 at the NFL combine. … Son of former NFL linebacker Paul Vogel.