Green Bay Packers 2017 schedule breakdown

Week 9, Monday, Nov. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Packers vs. Detroit Lions. Skinny: Detroit broke its long losing streak at Lambeau Field in 2015, but a new streak (perhaps) was started last year. Expect Detroit's fate to once again rely on the right arm of Matthew Stafford, who even without Calvin Johnson and no real No. 1 receiver threw for 4,327 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2016. Wide receivers Golden Tate (91 catches, 1,077 yards) and Marvin Jones (55-930) as well as tight end Eric Ebron (61-711) are Stafford's top targets. The Lions' running game is a far cry from the Barry Sanders days, with Theo Riddick leading the team in rushing yards last season with 357. (No, that was not a typo.) But Detroit made some big moves in free agency to improve its offensive line, signing tackle Rick Wagner and guard T.J. Lang, to help protect Stafford and allow them to run the ball more effectively. The defense remains a mixed bag.