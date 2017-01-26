Play of the Year: Aaron Rodgers to Jared Cook in NFC Divisional game

Yes, Mason Crosby won the game against Dallas with a 51-yard field goal but it was the play that set up the kick which gets the nod. With just 12 seconds left in the game -- and overtime seemingly on the docket, Rodgers rolled left then while on the run and slightly off-balance threw a laser to Cook by the Dallas sideline. The throw itself is worthy of this award. But it was Cook's catch which sealed the deal, and the game. While sliding and falling to the ground, Cook somehow kept both his feet inbounds as he hauled in Rodgers' pass -- and slid out of bounds to stop the clock, leaving the Packers three seconds for Crosby's boot. It was an incredible play that will be replayed for years to come.

USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Jairaj