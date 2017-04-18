We all know the mantra by now: You can't really tell anything about a draft until 3-5 years down the road.
With that in mind, we're here to see exactly how the Green Bay Packers fared in the NFL Draft five years ago. Certainly draft grades were handed out way back when, but for a true perspective of this 2012 draft class … read on.
Nick Perry, OLB/DE, USC, (1st round, No. 28 overall)
Before last season, Perry would have been graded as a solid find at the end of the first round. Nothing spectacular but a decent contributor. Then last year happened. Perry exploded on the defensive line to tie for eighth in the NFL with 11 sacks, and his 52 total tackles and 12 starts were both career bests as well.
Perry doesn't shy away from the big moments, either. He ranks third in team postseason history with seven sacks, ranking behind a couple of all-time greats in Clay Matthews (11) and Reggie White (eight). Packers fans fondly remember 2.5 of those came in a 35-18 first-round win over Washington in 2015.
Scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, No. 53 re-signed with the team in March.
Grade 5 years later: A-
Jerel Worthy, DT, Michigan State (2nd round, No. 51)
Jerel proved not to be Worthy of a second-round pick after a short two-year stint in Green Bay. His first couple of years in the NFL were injury-riddled. Worthy blew out his knee in the 2012 season finale, ending an average rookie season in which he started four games and picked up 2.5 sacks and 14 total tackles. The Michigan State product began 2013 on the physically-unable-to-perform list. He joined the team late in the year and served as a backup, tallying only one tackle.
Worthy was traded to the New England Patriots ahead of the 2014 season, but the Packers ended up not getting anything in return because he didn't make Bill Belichick's roster. Worthy has appeared in 15 games for the Buffalo Bills the past two seasons.
Grade 5 years later: D-
Casey Hayward, DB, Vanderbilt (2nd round, No. 62)
Ah, the one that got away. Hayward's career in Green Bay got off to a booming opening season. He intercepted six passes in seven starts and was a serious contender for the 2012 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Hayward suffered a hamstring injury in his second season, but he bounced back to tie for the team lead the team in picks in 2014. The Packers let him walk in free agency after selecting cornerbacks each of the first two rounds of the 2015 draft.
However, while Green Bay's defense was exposed in 2016 when cornerbacks Shields, Quinten Rollins and Damarious Randall battled injuries for most of the season, Hayward was soaking up the San Diego sun while making the Pro Bowl with seven interceptions, 20 passes defensed and 58 total tackles.
Grade 5 years later: B
Mike Daniels, DT, Iowa (4th round, No. 132)
Daniels dropped in the draft because of his "small" 6-foot, 300-pound frame coming into the draft, but general manager Ted Thompson took a flyer on him in Round 4. And it has paid dividends.
He has started all 16 games in each of the last three seasons, totaling 158 tackles and 22 sacks while clogging holes in the trenches. Daniels, who signed a four-year contract extension back in December 2015, has emerged as one of the best players on Dom Capers' defense.
Grade 5 years later: A
Jerron McMillian, DB, Maine (4th round, No. 133)
McMillian was cut by the Packers in December 2013 in what was looked at as a surprising move by Green Bay. The team dropped to a 5-6-1 record following a 40-10 loss in Detroit in Week 13, and McMillian's release served as a message to the team. Green Bay, of course, responded by winning three out of its next four games to finish first in the NFC North.
McMillian failed to prove himself reliable in his two starts at safety. He had one interception and 39 tackles in less than two seasons with Green Bay.
Grade 5 years later: D
Terrell Manning, LB, North Carolina State (5th round, No. 163)
Manning appeared in only five games for Packers in 2012. He was slowed in training camp by strange stomach pain that turned out to inflammation of his colon due to parasitic infection. Yikes.
He recovered from the illness, but Manning's rookie season began with a concussion in the regular-season opener. And after appearing in a few games later that season (mostly on special teams), he was injured again -- this time, his shoulder. The linebacker was waived by Green Bay before the start of the 2013 regular season.
Grade 5 years later: D+
Andrew Datko, OL, Florida State (7th round, No. 241)
Datko spent the 2012 season on Green Bay's practice squad but he never played a down for the Packers ... or any other team in the NFL.
In the never-ending search to find a quality backup for Aaron Rodgers, the Packers took a flyer on Coleman towards the end of the seventh round. After completing just 7 of 18 passes in the preseason, he spent the 2012 season on the Packers' practice squad, but the 6-foot-3, 231-pound quarterback was released in 2013 after another poor preseason (41.2 percent completion rate, easily the worst among the four QBs in camp which included Vince Young and Graham Harrell). Coleman was last seen playing in the Arena Football League and briefly in the Canadian Football League.