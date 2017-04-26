Get up, get outta here, gone … Thames’ stock rising like his homers

Eric Thames (↑ UP)

We know one team who can't wait to get a break from Milwaukee's first baseman. Thames now has a major-league leading 11 home runs, eight of which have been hit off Cincinnati pitchers (or, entering Wednesday's games, more than any other player in MLB has hit all season). That is already the most homers for any Brewers player against the Reds in one season (Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun had the old record of seven). The most home runs for any Brewer against a single team in one year is nine by George Scott vs. Detroit in 1975. Oh by the way, Thames has the most homers ever hit by a Brewer in April and only five players have more home runs in any month (Fielder has the record of 13 in May 2007). This past week, Thames had four of those home runs as well as eight runs, seven RBI and nine walks (good for a .261/.469/.783 slash line). Going out on a limb here, but we'd say this was a pretty good offseason signing by Milwaukee.