TIM KEMPTON, C, 6-9, 243

The son of the former NBA player of the same name, Kempton is Lehigh's all-time leading rebounder and second in Patriot League history. He was named Patriot League Rookie of the Year as a freshman and the league's Player of the Year as both a sophomore and junior. As a senior he set personal highs in points (20.4 PPG) and rebounds (10.3 RPG) and was named first-team All-Patriot League for the third time. Kempton also had 21 double-doubles as a senior and was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation's best center.