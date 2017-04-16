5 things learned from Bucks-Raptors Game 1

It didn't take long for Milwaukee to flip the script and have the advantage when it comes to playing at home. If the Bucks can hold serve and win all the games played at the Bradley Center, that'd get them to four games and the series win. (Of course, winning more in Toronto certainly would help the cause, too, but for now Milwaukee is in charge.) However, after hearing about how great a crowd they get in Toronto, it sure was quiet an awful lot at Air Canada Centre. And we're not just talking about when the Bucks took a double-digit lead. The fans were raucous at the tip, but quickly settled in and sat on their hands early in the first quarter, only making noise when Toronto would score. During game action, it was almost like a library. The stadium crew tried to liven things up late, playing the obligatory music and "Let's Go" type chants, but it was too late. Maybe a loud crowd could have intimidated a young Bucks team with limited playoff experience, but that ship has now sailed.
Giannis came to play
Antetokounmpo set the tone early for Milwaukee with his high-energy play. He had a number of standout plays but one which really summed up the day was when he got a loose ball and then, while sitting on his backside, was able to pass to a teammate which eventually led to a 3-point basket. The playoffs really could be a national showcase Giannis and he didn't disappoint, scoring 28 points on 13 of 18 shots, with eight rebounds. He was perhaps a little over-aggressive at times -- picking up his fourth foul with 4:33 left in the third quarter -- but if that's just a side effect of the way he played, we'll live with it.
No rust after a long wait
Greg Monroe had played 548 games without appearing in the playoffs, which was the longest active streak in the NBA before Saturday. If Monroe can keep matching what he did in Game 1, he'll be playing in a lot more postseason tilts. One of the top bench players in the NBA this past season, Monroe played 25 minutes against Toronto and had a double-double (15 points, 15 rebounds). Despite going up against bigger, more physical centers, he had five offensive rebounds -- Toronto had eight as a team. Monroe had five or more offensive boards in just six games this season.
Limiting Lowry
The Raptors have a two-headed monster in DeMar DeRozen and Kyle Lowry. DeRozan got his usual 27 points -- although 13 of those came from the line -- but Lowry was tamed. Lowry finished the season averaging 22.4 points, 7.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds while making 41.2 percent of his 3-point attempts. But the Bucks, due in large part to Malcolm Brogdon, held the guard to four points on 2-of-11 shooting -- including 0 of 6 from 3 -- in 33 minutes. Lowry also finished under his season averages in assists (6) and rebounds (2). If Lowry can't get untracked, it will be a long series for Toronto (or should we say a short one).
Middleton helps more than by just scoring
At one point, Khris Middleton missed eight of his first nine shots. He finished 4-of-15, missing both of his 3 attempts, for 10 points. But while Middleton wasn't shooting or scoring at his usual rate, he was doing other things. He played 40 minutes -- just the second time this season he's hit the 40 mark -- and had the best box score plus/minus on the team at +27, a small indication of his defensive effort. He also had nine assists with no turnovers. Further reasons the Bucks are now 20-10 with Middleton in the lineup this season and 18-6 when he starts.