Containing DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry

Toronto boasts one of the NBA's most talented backcourts in DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, arguably second only to Golden State's Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. DeRozan and Lowry have six All-Star appearances and one All-NBA recognition between them. Lowry runs the show at the point and can score from anywhere on the court. He shot 46.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from downtown this season, both career highs. DeRozan uses his big 6-foot-7, 221-pound frame to finish at the rim and get to the free-throw line. His average of almost nine attempts per game from the charity stripe ranks fifth in the NBA, and his 84.2 percentage from the line ensures Toronto gets the most from his opportunities.

A wrist injury sidelined Lowry for 21 games. The veteran guard sat out from mid-February until April 5, when he came back in style and posted a 27-point game on the Pistons. As much as we'd like to consider Lowry's rust as a factor in this series, he recorded a 43.8 shooting percentage in his four tune-up games before the postseason. It will be interesting how Bucks head coach Jason Kidd uses his defensive-minded guards in Matthew Dellavedova and Malcolm Brogdon to limit Lowry's effectiveness.