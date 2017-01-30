Offseason questions for the Green Bay Packers

What is the state of the outside linebackers?

Three of Green Bay's top-four OLBs are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents and another, Jayrone Elliott (left), is a restricted free agent. Julius Peppers (second from left) just turned 37 and could retire. He did have 7.5 sacks in 2016 but also a career-low 23 tackles despite playing in every game. Datone Jones (center), a first-round pick in 2013, started just seven games in four years. He did have a career-high 22 tackles in 2016, but just one sack. Expect him to find a change of scenery. Nick Perry had a career year in 2016, with 52 tackles and 11 sacks -- not a bad thing to do in a walk year. Can the Packers afford to bring him back and how much will he command on the open market? The one player who isn't a free agent is Clay Matthews (second from right), who battled injuries all year and seems a shell of his former self. Matthews played in12 games in 2016 and finished with career lows of 24 tackles and five sacks. Matthews, who turns 31 in May, is scheduled to have a cap number of $15,200,000 in 2017, but the Packers can save $11,000,000 of that if they cut him before June 1. Kyler Fackrell (right) was drafted last year but played primarily on special teams. Beyond the Packers available, it is not a strong free-agent market for 3-4 OLBs (yes, we know Green Bay typically does not make a splash in free agency but that is how Peppers was acquired). There are, however, a number of edge rushers who grade out as first- or second-round picks in the upcoming draft. Either way, it appears as though there could be a large makeover at this position for Green Bay in 2017.

