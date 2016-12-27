Each Tuesday, WhatIfSports.com’s NFL simulation engine generates predictions and box scores for every NFL game for the coming week. Our highly sophisticated algorithms simulate every play of every game to produce each team’s likelihood to win. Each matchup is simulated 501 times.

To account for injuries and roster moves announced late in the week, we will be re-simulating games on Thursdays through the season.

Note: Our predictions use the latest available team and player information, while NFL SimMatchup includes all players that were or will be available at any point during the 2016 season so that theoretical and “what if” scenarios can be simulated.

Week 16 in Review

After the best performance of the season in Week 15, our simulation engine had a rougher time in a wacky Week 16. The simulation engine’s winning percentage in Week 16 picking games straight up was just 56.3 percent (9-7), while the winning percentage against the spread was just 45.5 percent (5-6). Fortunately, our Game to Watch pick of the Steelers over the Ravens was correct, as was our Lock Pick of the Patriots over the Jets.

Nailed It: Steelers 31 – Ravens 27. For the second straight week, our engine had the Steelers game pegged correctly. We predicted the Steelers to win this crucial AFC North battle 58.6 percent of the time, by an average score of 25-22.

Wide Right: Eagles 24 – Giants 19. We didn’t see the Giants coming out and laying an egg against one of their biggest rivals with a playoff spot on the line. We predicted the Giants to win 78.7 percent of the time, by an average score of 27-16.

Track our 2016 performance or view our accuracy last season.

Week 17 Game to Watch

Packers at Lions: Can Aaron Rodgers keep it rolling in on the road in Detroit? We have this game projected to be closer than some might expect, with the Packers winning just 51.6 percent of the time by an average score of 23-22.

Week 17 Against the Spread Pick

Ravens (+2.5) over Bengals: With the Bengals seemingly ready to shut down all of their big offensive stars and play out the string, the Ravens should be in good position to cover the spread on the road. Our projections actually have the Ravens winning outright 63.4 percent of the time by an average score of 22-17.

Fantasy Radar

Fantasy Start — Bilal Powell, NYJ: Although he struggled to put up big numbers against the New England Patriots in a blowout last week, Powell is in a great bounce back spot against the Bills in Week 17. Our projections have the versatile back as the fourth highest scoring RB in Week 17.

Fantasy Sit — Jonathan Stewart, CAR: The Panthers don’t have anything left to play for, which makes it unlikely that they’ll ride their aging, injury-prone running back too hard in the final week of the season. We have Stewart as the 26th highest scoring RB option, making him more of a borderline FLEX play this week.

Fantasy Add — Alfred Blue, HOU: If Lamar Miller is out of action again, Blue could once again step into a starting role and produce against the Titans. We have Blue as our 12th highest scoring RB in Week 17 if Miller sits.

For more fantasy football tips, view our Week 17 player projections.

For additional content, view our Week 17 NFL power rankings, NFL archive or sortable weekly NFL predictions.