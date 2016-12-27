WhatIfSports NFL Week 17 power rankings: Falcons jump into Top 5

The Atlanta Falcons, winners of three straight games, moved up nine spots in this week's simulated power rankings.

WhatIfSports.com utilizes its NFL simulation engine to present a comprehensive and unbiased ranking of all 32 teams. We simulate thousands of NFL games and use the winning percentages from those games to evaluate every team. All 32 teams are ranked below with their average points for and against from the simulated games. All rosters and depth charts are up-to-date as of Tuesday of each week.

Team Change Win Pct PS/G PA/G
1 Dallas Cowboys 1 68.7 26.1 19.6
2 New England Patriots 1 67.1 25.9 19.9
3 Atlanta Falcons 9 65.6 27.9 22.4
4 New York Giants -3 64.3 25.3 20.1
5 Kansas City Chiefs 1 64.1 24.7 19.4
6 Seattle Seahawks -1 62.3 25.1 21
7 Pittsburgh Steelers 57.7 25.1 22.5
8 Green Bay Packers 6 57.3 22.8 20.4
9 Indianapolis Colts 7 56.4 24.4 22.6
10 Denver Broncos 1 56 21.5 19.2
11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2 55.3 22.1 20.1
12 Detroit Lions 3 53.3 24.4 23.2
13 Baltimore Ravens -3 51.9 22.3 21.6
14 Houston Texans 4 51.9 21.7 21
15 Miami Dolphins 7 50.9 22.4 21.9
16 Oakland Raiders -12 50.6 21 20.8
Team Change Win Pct PS/G PA/G
17 Washington Redskins 49.9 24 23.7
18 Tennessee Titans -10 49.8 21.3 21.5
19 New Orleans Saints 49.5 24.2 24.4
20 Minnesota Vikings -7 49.3 22.2 22.2
21 Buffalo Bills -1 49.2 22.9 23.2
22 Arizona Cardinals -1 47.9 23.6 24.4
23 Carolina Panthers 47 22.2 23.4
24 New York Jets 5 43.8 21.9 24.2
25 San Diego Chargers -1 39.8 21.9 25.1
26 Philadelphia Eagles 39.5 19.3 23.1
27 Los Angeles Rams 38.5 18.2 21.8
28 Cincinnati Bengals -3 37.9 18.5 22.5
29 Chicago Bears -1 37.6 20.5 24.7
30 San Francisco 49ers 1 31.6 20.2 26.6
31 Jacksonville Jaguars -1 31.2 20 26.5
32 Cleveland Browns 21.9 20 30.9

In addition, view our Week 17 predictions, Week 17 player projections or visit our NFL archive for power rankings from past weeks.