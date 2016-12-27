WhatIfSports.com utilizes its NFL simulation engine to present a comprehensive and unbiased ranking of all 32 teams. We simulate thousands of NFL games and use the winning percentages from those games to evaluate every team. All 32 teams are ranked below with their average points for and against from the simulated games. All rosters and depth charts are up-to-date as of Tuesday of each week.

Team Change Win Pct PS/G PA/G 1 Dallas Cowboys 1 68.7 26.1 19.6 2 New England Patriots 1 67.1 25.9 19.9 3 Atlanta Falcons 9 65.6 27.9 22.4 4 New York Giants -3 64.3 25.3 20.1 5 Kansas City Chiefs 1 64.1 24.7 19.4 6 Seattle Seahawks -1 62.3 25.1 21 7 Pittsburgh Steelers – 57.7 25.1 22.5 8 Green Bay Packers 6 57.3 22.8 20.4 9 Indianapolis Colts 7 56.4 24.4 22.6 10 Denver Broncos 1 56 21.5 19.2 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -2 55.3 22.1 20.1 12 Detroit Lions 3 53.3 24.4 23.2 13 Baltimore Ravens -3 51.9 22.3 21.6 14 Houston Texans 4 51.9 21.7 21 15 Miami Dolphins 7 50.9 22.4 21.9 16 Oakland Raiders -12 50.6 21 20.8 Team Change Win Pct PS/G PA/G 17 Washington Redskins – 49.9 24 23.7 18 Tennessee Titans -10 49.8 21.3 21.5 19 New Orleans Saints – 49.5 24.2 24.4 20 Minnesota Vikings -7 49.3 22.2 22.2 21 Buffalo Bills -1 49.2 22.9 23.2 22 Arizona Cardinals -1 47.9 23.6 24.4 23 Carolina Panthers – 47 22.2 23.4 24 New York Jets 5 43.8 21.9 24.2 25 San Diego Chargers -1 39.8 21.9 25.1 26 Philadelphia Eagles – 39.5 19.3 23.1 27 Los Angeles Rams – 38.5 18.2 21.8 28 Cincinnati Bengals -3 37.9 18.5 22.5 29 Chicago Bears -1 37.6 20.5 24.7 30 San Francisco 49ers 1 31.6 20.2 26.6 31 Jacksonville Jaguars -1 31.2 20 26.5 32 Cleveland Browns – 21.9 20 30.9

