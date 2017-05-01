NBA Playoffs: Second round predictions

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

In WhatIfSports.com’s simulation of the entire postseason, the Raptors got the better of Cleveland, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in 44.8 percent of simulations while the Cavaliers moved on 40.5 percent of the time. However, in a head-to-head simulation, Cleveland has a slight edge. The Cavs won 54.4 percent of simulations over the Raptors, with an average score of 109.2-108.0.

While there is nothing particularly bold about picking Cleveland to advance, the narrow margin is surprising. The Cavs were 3-1 this year against Toronto, with the lone loss coming in the final game of the regular season, when all of Cleveland's stars were resting.

The Pick: Cavaliers over Raptors