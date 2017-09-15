Road to Westminster (RTW): Agility Aaron Williams

Aaron Williams & his Shetland Sheepdog “Penny” are at the World Series of Dog Shows competing in the agility competition

More Westminster Kennel Club Videos

Road to Westminster (RTW): Obedience Peggy McConnell

Road to Westminster (RTW): Obedience Peggy McConnell

1 hr ago

Road to Westminster (RTW): BOH Kim Rudzik

Road to Westminster (RTW): BOH Kim Rudzik

1 hr ago

Road to Westminster (RTW): BOH Lisa Miller

Road to Westminster (RTW): BOH Lisa Miller

1 hr ago

Road to Westminster (RTW): Agility Mary Moore

Road to Westminster (RTW): Agility Mary Moore

1 hr ago

Road to Westminster (RTW): Breeder 101 Frank Murphy

Road to Westminster (RTW): Breeder 101 Frank Murphy

1 hr ago

Road to Westminster (RTW): Agility Aaron Williams

Road to Westminster (RTW): Agility Aaron Williams

1 hr ago

More Westminster Kennel Club Videos»