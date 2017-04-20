Getzlaf postgame: ‘Our goaltender did a good job, first and foremost.’
Getzlaf postgame: 'Our goaltender did a good job, first and foremost.'
More FOX Sports West Videos
Dana White on how close McGregorMayweather is to happening | THE HERD (FULL INTERVIEW)
10 hours ago
Gubie Tuesdays: Favorite dance music
10 hours ago
Clippers Weekly: Jada Paul Prom Dress Giveaway
11 hours ago
Colin Cowherd reacts to the death of Aaron Hernandez | THE HERD
11 hours ago
San Diego Gulls are seeking a championship as they head into the Calder Cup Playoffs
11 hours ago
Where's Joey Bosa? Second-year DE misses Chargers workouts
11 hours ago