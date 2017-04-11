Flashback: When 21-year-old Mike Trout hit for cycle in Anaheim on 5/21/13

Flashback: When 21-year-old Mike Trout hit for cycle in Anaheim on 5/21/13

More  FOX Sports West  Videos

'The Herd': Lonzo Ball's strengths, weaknesses according to Steve Lavin

'The Herd': Lonzo Ball's strengths, weaknesses according to Steve Lavin

Just now

Overall Mike Scioscia was satisfied with his starter's performance

Overall Mike Scioscia was satisfied with his starter's performance

7 days ago

Nolasco admits a 'couple of mistakes' cost him against the A's

Nolasco admits a 'couple of mistakes' cost him against the A's

7 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout's homer one-upped by Davis in A's win

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout's homer one-upped by Davis in A's win

7 days ago

Rickey Henderson honored before Angels vs. Athletics

Rickey Henderson honored before Angels vs. Athletics

7 days ago

Angels Live: Halos' Opening Day introductions in Oakland

Angels Live: Halos' Opening Day introductions in Oakland

7 days ago

More FOX Sports West Videos