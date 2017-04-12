Angels Live: Guy Herbert on set to talk Ducks, playoffs, #PaintItOrange
Angels Live: Guy Herbert on set to talk Ducks, playoffs, #PaintItOrange
More FOX Sports West Videos
'The Herd': Lonzo Ball's strengths, weaknesses according to Steve Lavin
7 days ago
Overall Mike Scioscia was satisfied with his starter's performance
7 days ago
Nolasco admits a 'couple of mistakes' cost him against the A's
7 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Trout's homer one-upped by Davis in A's win
7 days ago
Rickey Henderson honored before Angels vs. Athletics
8 days ago
Angels Live: Halos' Opening Day introductions in Oakland
8 days ago