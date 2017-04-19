Albert Pujols focused on team growth rather than Road to 600

Albert Pujols focused on team growth rather than Road to 600

More  FOX Sports West  Videos

Theodore scores two against the Flames including game-tying goal

Theodore scores two against the Flames including game-tying goal

23 hours ago

Ducks overturn three-goal deficit to take 3-0 series lead

Ducks overturn three-goal deficit to take 3-0 series lead

23 hours ago

Angels bats remain ice cold in 3-0 loss to the Astros

Angels bats remain ice cold in 3-0 loss to the Astros

1 day ago

Ducks Live: Ryan Getzlaf has deep ties in Calgary

Ducks Live: Ryan Getzlaf has deep ties in Calgary

1 day ago

Ducks Live: The importance of early goals in this series

Ducks Live: The importance of early goals in this series

1 day ago

Angels Live: Fixing the team's hitting woes

Angels Live: Fixing the team's hitting woes

1 day ago

More FOX Sports West Videos