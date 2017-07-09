Pujols hits career HR number 604 in Angels win over Rangers
Pujols hits career HR number 604 in Angels win over Rangers
More FOX Sports West Videos
Pujols hits career HR number 604 in Angels win over Rangers
15 mins ago
Cam Bedrosian embraces the pressure as a closer, gets save in 3-0 win
15 mins ago
WATCH: Angels avoid the sweep with aggressive offense and solid pitching
1 hr ago
Angels Live: Sunday with Scribes; First half of season awards, surprises, and the All Star Game
3 hours ago
Angels Live: Scioscia speaks on what he'd like to see after the All Star break
4 hours ago
Angels Live: Trout gives update on progress, Scioscia talks Trout's return
4 hours ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED