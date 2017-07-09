Pujols hits career HR number 604 in Angels win over Rangers
Pujols hits career HR number 604 in Angels win over Rangers
More FOX Sports West Videos
Pujols hits career HR number 604 in Angels win over Rangers
3 hours ago
Cam Bedrosian embraces the pressure as a closer, gets save in 3-0 win
3 hours ago
WATCH: Angels avoid the sweep with aggressive offense and solid pitching
4 hours ago
Angels Live: Sunday with Scribes; First half of season awards, surprises, and the All Star Game
6 hours ago
Angels Live: Scioscia speaks on what he'd like to see after the All Star break
7 hours ago
Angels Live: Trout gives update on progress, Scioscia talks Trout's return
7 hours ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED