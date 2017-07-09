Cam Bedrosian embraces the pressure as a closer, gets save in 3-0 win

Cam Bedrosian embraces the pressure as a closer

More FOX Sports West Videos

Pujols hits career HR number 604 in Angels win over Rangers

Pujols hits career HR number 604 in Angels win over Rangers

3 hours ago

Cam Bedrosian embraces the pressure as a closer, gets save in 3-0 win

Cam Bedrosian embraces the pressure as a closer, gets save in 3-0 win

3 hours ago

WATCH: Angels avoid the sweep with aggressive offense and solid pitching

WATCH: Angels avoid the sweep with aggressive offense and solid pitching

4 hours ago

Angels Live: Sunday with Scribes; First half of season awards, surprises, and the All Star Game

Angels Live: Sunday with Scribes; First half of season awards, surprises, and the All Star Game

6 hours ago

Angels Live: Scioscia speaks on what he'd like to see after the All Star break

Angels Live: Scioscia speaks on what he'd like to see after the All Star break

7 hours ago

Angels Live: Trout gives update on progress, Scioscia talks Trout's return

Angels Live: Trout gives update on progress, Scioscia talks Trout's return

7 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»

FOX Sports Go