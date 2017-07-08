Angels Weekly: Albert Pujols’ 600th HR ceremony
All of the sights and sounds from the celebration honoring Albert Pujols, and another major milestone in his career.
More FOX Sports West Videos
Angels Weekly: Ride Along with Alex Meyer and wife, Kyra
11 hours ago
Angels rocked by Rangers, 10-0
11 hours ago
Angels Live: New 2B Nick Franklin joins Kent and Jose on set
11 hours ago
Angels Weekly: Mike Trout's rehab stint with Inland Empire 66ers
11 hours ago
Angels Weekly: Gold Ball Mystery Bag Event
11 hours ago
Angels Weekly: MLB stadium tour
11 hours ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED