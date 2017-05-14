Angels Weekly: MLB the Show
We go on set to see how facial expressions for our Angels players are captured for the popular game MLB the show.
More FOX Sports West Videos
How 'Swede' it is: Silfverberg scores OT winner in Game 4
10 days ago
Cogliano after OT win: We just don't quit
10 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose
10 days ago
Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two
10 days ago
Angels Live: Calhoun on the team's late rallies
10 days ago
The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego
10 days ago