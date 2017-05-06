Rakell after Ducks double OT win: ‘I think we stole one tonight’
Rakell after Ducks double OT win: 'I think we stole one tonight'
More FOX Sports West Videos
How 'Swede' it is: Silfverberg scores OT winner in Game 4
2 days ago
Cogliano after OT win: We just don't quit
2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose
2 days ago
Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two
2 days ago
Angels Live: Calhoun on the team's late rallies
2 days ago
The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego
2 days ago