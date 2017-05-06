Angels rally to force extra innings but come up short in the 10th

Angels rally to force extra innings but come up short in the 10th

More  FOX Sports West  Videos

How 'Swede' it is: Silfverberg scores OT winner in Game 4

How 'Swede' it is: Silfverberg scores OT winner in Game 4

2 days ago

Cogliano after OT win: We just don't quit

Cogliano after OT win: We just don't quit

2 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

2 days ago

Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two

Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two

2 days ago

Angels Live: Calhoun on the team's late rallies

Angels Live: Calhoun on the team's late rallies

2 days ago

The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego

The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego

2 days ago

More FOX Sports West Videos