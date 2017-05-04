Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two
Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two
More FOX Sports West Videos
FOX Sports San Diego: Chargers clearly drafted to support Rivers on offense
1 day ago
Getzlaf hails Ducks execution, game plan after 6-3 win in Edmonton
2 days ago
Wagner scores the game winner against the Oilers
2 days ago
Jakob Silfverberg had himself a game against the Oilers
2 days ago
Paul Pierce wraps up 19-year career: 'It's been a fun ride'
2 days ago
Marte makes the most of his opportunities with a homer and 3 RBI against Texas
3 days ago