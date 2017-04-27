Cameron Maybin drives in 3 runs in victory over Oakland
Cameron Maybin drives in 3 runs in victory over Oakland
More FOX Sports West Videos
Randy Carlyle after Game 1 loss to Oilers
12 hours ago
Jakob Silfverberg's lone goal not enough for Anaheim in Game 1
12 hours ago
Steve Fisher goes in-depth on his decision to retire at San Diego State
12 hours ago
Takk McKinley on the Biggest Day of his Life | PROcast
14 hours ago
Quick Hits: What do the Chargers' players expect from this year's draft?
14 hours ago
Cam Fowler: I just tried to help the team any way I could
1 day ago