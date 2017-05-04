#MayThe4thBeWithYou! Revisit ‘Star Wars Night’ at Honda Center

Those Anaheim Ducks fans certainly love their Star Wars.

More  FOX Sports West  Videos

How 'Swede' it is: Silfverberg scores OT winner in Game 4

How 'Swede' it is: Silfverberg scores OT winner in Game 4

13 hours ago

Cogliano after OT win: We just don't quit

Cogliano after OT win: We just don't quit

13 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

HIGHLIGHTS: Trout homers, extends hit streak to 16 but Angels lose

13 hours ago

Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two

Ducks take both games in Edmonton to tie the series at two

14 hours ago

Angels Live: Calhoun on the team's late rallies

Angels Live: Calhoun on the team's late rallies

16 hours ago

The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego

The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego

19 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos