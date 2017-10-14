Ducks Weekly: Golfing with Ryan Miller and Teemu

Ducks Weekly: Golfing with Ryan Miller and Teemu

More FOX Sports West Videos

Ducks Weekly: Behind the scenes of the home opener

Ducks Weekly: Behind the scenes of the home opener

15 mins ago

Ducks Weekly: Who's the worst golfer on the team?

Ducks Weekly: Who's the worst golfer on the team?

15 mins ago

Ducks Weekly: Katie Hawley's day as the 21st Duck

Ducks Weekly: Katie Hawley's day as the 21st Duck

15 mins ago

Ducks Weekly: Golfing with Ryan Miller and Teemu

Ducks Weekly: Golfing with Ryan Miller and Teemu

15 mins ago

Ducks Weekly: Preaseason testing at Cal State Fullerton

Ducks Weekly: Preaseason testing at Cal State Fullerton

15 mins ago

Ducks Weekly: 1-on-1 with Francios Beauchemin

Ducks Weekly: 1-on-1 with Francios Beauchemin

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»