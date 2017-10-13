Best in the CIF-SS: Jaiden Woodbey, safety, St. John Bosco

Get to know Woodbey, who's headed to THE Ohio State University next season, and is one of the top players in the nation for the Braves.

More FOX Sports West Videos

The Blue-Green Rivarly starts anew Saturday in Santa Barbara

The Blue-Green Rivarly starts anew Saturday in Santa Barbara

15 mins ago

CIF-SS Alumni Watch: Viane Talamaivao, OL, USC (Centennial)

CIF-SS Alumni Watch: Viane Talamaivao, OL, USC (Centennial)

15 mins ago

How much more football does Rivers have left in the tank?

How much more football does Rivers have left in the tank?

15 mins ago

Best in the CIF-SS: Jaiden Woodbey, safety, St. John Bosco

Best in the CIF-SS: Jaiden Woodbey, safety, St. John Bosco

1 hr ago

Kings Weekly: Team hosts hockey clinic in Shanghai

Kings Weekly: Team hosts hockey clinic in Shanghai

1 hr ago

XTRA Point: Orange Carpet with Ducks

XTRA Point: Orange Carpet with Ducks

3 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»