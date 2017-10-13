Kings Weekly: Summer Youth Camp
Nic Shore, Daryl Evans, and other members of the organization get on the ice with some enthusiastic young players for this annual camp.
More FOX Sports West Videos
Kings Weekly: Changes in leadership
1 hr ago
Kings Weekly: LAKHSHL Top Plays of Week 1
1 hr ago
Kings Weekly: Summer Youth Camp
1 hr ago
Kings Weekly: Team hosts clinics in China
1 hr ago
Kings Weekly: LAKHSHL Top Plays of Week 2
1 hr ago
XTRA Point: LA Kings 5K10K
3 hours ago
More FOX Sports West Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED