Week 6: Leshaun Potts brings down contested ball in the end zone

Week 6: Leshaun Potts brings down contested ball in the end zone

More FOX Sports West Videos

Week 6 in CIF-SS: Top Plays

Week 6 in CIF-SS: Top Plays

Just now

Week 6: Up and over for Sean Dollars!

Week 6: Up and over for Sean Dollars!

15 mins ago

Week 6: Leshaun Potts brings down contested ball in the end zone

Week 6: Leshaun Potts brings down contested ball in the end zone

1 hr ago

Week 6: Blocked Punt! Justin Flowe takes it all the way back for 6

Week 6: Blocked Punt! Justin Flowe takes it all the way back for 6

1 hr ago

What did Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg say to each other at the weigh ins? | FIGHTING WORDS

What did Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg say to each other at the weigh ins? | FIGHTING WORDS

2 hours ago

Week 6: Casey to Pittman for 6 for Calabasas

Week 6: Casey to Pittman for 6 for Calabasas

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»