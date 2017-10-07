Week 6: Acosta shows off arm strength for Rancho Cucamonga
Week 6: Acosta shows off arm strength for Rancho Cucamonga
More FOX Sports West Videos
Week 6: Blocked Punt! Justin Flowe takes it all the way back for 6
15 mins ago
What did Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg say to each other at the weigh ins? | FIGHTING WORDS
15 mins ago
Week 6: Casey to Pittman for 6 for Calabasas
15 mins ago
Week 6: You can't stop Re-al Mitchell
15 mins ago
Week 6: Acosta shows off arm strength for Rancho Cucamonga
15 mins ago
Week 6: Tyler Shimomura splits the defense and finds the end zone
1 hr ago