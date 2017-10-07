UFC on FOX: Dana White shares thoughts on Las Vegas tragedy

Dana White shares his thoughts on the tragedy in Las Vegas

More FOX Sports West Videos

Fighting Words: Was Michael Bisping drunk at UFC 217 presser? GSP thinks so

Fighting Words: Was Michael Bisping drunk at UFC 217 presser? GSP thinks so

Just now

Week 6: Tyler McMahon turns on jets for Servite

Week 6: Tyler McMahon turns on jets for Servite

15 mins ago

Week 6: What an arm! Moussa with a cannon down the field

Week 6: What an arm! Moussa with a cannon down the field

15 mins ago

Week 6: Jeremiah Criddell lays out for this one

Week 6: Jeremiah Criddell lays out for this one

15 mins ago

Week 6: Jeremy Moussa finds Huffman-Dixon wide open

Week 6: Jeremy Moussa finds Huffman-Dixon wide open

15 mins ago

UFC on FOX: Dana White shares thoughts on Las Vegas tragedy

UFC on FOX: Dana White shares thoughts on Las Vegas tragedy

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»